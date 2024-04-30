Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camping World Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.16%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

