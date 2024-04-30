Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.050 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $590,033. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

