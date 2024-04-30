Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.050 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.
Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
