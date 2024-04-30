Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $823.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.