PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY24 guidance at $1.63-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.630-1.750 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

