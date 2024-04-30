Field & Main Bank Buys 202 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. 2,005,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

