Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

