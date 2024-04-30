FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

