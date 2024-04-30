Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 818,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 49,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

