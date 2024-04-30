FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issued By Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yara International ASA in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of YARIY opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,057.14%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

