Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Increased by Zacks Research

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.3 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.10 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 303,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,309,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.