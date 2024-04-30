Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900- EPS.

Gartner Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $448.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner has a twelve month low of $295.43 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.64.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

