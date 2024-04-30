General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells $14,182,325.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:GD traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $287.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average of $262.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
