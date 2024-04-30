James Andrew Roper Sells 70,000 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($13.98), for a total value of £779,100 ($978,645.90).

Shares of LON:CHH traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,201.80 ($15.10). 135,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,335. Churchill China plc has a 52 week low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.76. The company has a market cap of £132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,142.86%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

