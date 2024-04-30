GPM Growth Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,678 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 666,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,997. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

