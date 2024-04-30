GPM Growth Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,678 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,293 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 666,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,997. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.