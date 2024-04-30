First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 293,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 617,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,095,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 152,929 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 91,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,205. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

