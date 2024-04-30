Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter.

Shares of GTE stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.98. 53,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,818. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$12.35. The firm has a market cap of C$387.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

