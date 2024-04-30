HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth about $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,396,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 76,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.