Norden Group LLC Acquires 27,264 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 225.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

AMJ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 208,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,354. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days.

