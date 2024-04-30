Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $63.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367,895 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $63,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 276,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 73.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 879,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

