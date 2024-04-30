Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 10,748 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.