iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. 13,541,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,020,371. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

