Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lifted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4,636.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.19. 138,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,339. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

