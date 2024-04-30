iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 148,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,285,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,680,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. 1,148,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

