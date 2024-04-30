Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 4,455,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

