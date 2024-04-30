Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRDM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FRDM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,119 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

