Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Rises By 7.9%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chervon Price Performance
Shares of Chervon stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Chervon has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.01.
About Chervon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chervon
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.