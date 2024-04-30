Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Rises By 7.9%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chervon Price Performance

Shares of Chervon stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Chervon has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

