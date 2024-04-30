LGL Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,830,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.98. 4,482,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.