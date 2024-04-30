WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $876,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,858. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $206.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

