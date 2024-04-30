LGL Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after buying an additional 208,270 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 78,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 8,273,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

