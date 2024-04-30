Marion Sears Purchases 10,000 Shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Stock

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Marion Sears purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($55,269.44).

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

LON ATR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.50). 247,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,555. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 464 ($5.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 441.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 425.04. The stock has a market cap of £423.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $11.00. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,074.07%.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

