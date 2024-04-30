Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

