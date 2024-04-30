Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,896,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $347.59 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

