Mather Group LLC. Has $4.74 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

