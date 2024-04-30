Mather Group LLC. Purchases 163 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $29,649,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $576.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.06. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

