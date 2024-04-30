Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

