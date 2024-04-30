TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.78.

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

