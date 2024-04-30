Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

REFI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

