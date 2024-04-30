National Bankshares Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$60.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

