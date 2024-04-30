Islay Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 133,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.