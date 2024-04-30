NRG Energy (NRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

