Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

OHI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 638,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,067. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

