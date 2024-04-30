Peel Hunt Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$82.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of WPM traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.11. The company had a trading volume of 232,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,170. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Insiders have sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

