Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 3,953,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.