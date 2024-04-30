Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $18.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

