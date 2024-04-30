United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $712.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

