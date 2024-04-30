S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $446.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $442.00 to $446.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.60.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 819.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
