Semler Scientific (SMLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

Semler Scientific stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 9,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMLR

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.