Enpro (NPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Enpro has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.00-7.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enpro to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.06. Enpro has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $170.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

