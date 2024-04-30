Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 11.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About CannaGrow
