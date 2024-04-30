Skylands Capital LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 216,818 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

